New information on large industrial fire in Orange

KBMT 9:05 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

ORANGE - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at an Orange County plastic fabrications business.

A large plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles as the fire burned at Beckett & Beckett, Inc, in the 1700 block of Highway 87 just north of the airport.

The Orange County Fire Marshal tells 12News, the fire began in a container of rubber synthetic and spread to a nearby 18 wheeler. 

No injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished. 

 

