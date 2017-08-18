New information on large industrial fire in Orange

ORANGE - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at an Orange County plastic fabrications business.
A large plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles as the fire burned at Beckett & Beckett, Inc, in the 1700 block of Highway 87 just north of the airport.
The Orange County Fire Marshal tells 12News, the fire began in a container of rubber synthetic and spread to a nearby 18 wheeler.
No injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished.
