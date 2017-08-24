New details released in fatal Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY - New details released in a fatal crash in Orange County.

Around 4 Thursday afternoon DPS received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 62 near the Tulane Overpass.

Preliminary reports indicate that due to weather conditions, the driver of a Chevrolet passenger vehicle hydroplaned and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. As the northbound vehicle crossed into southbound traffic it was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The impact of the collision caused the Chevrolet to spin into the path of the Toyota. The Toyota struck the Chevrolet in the passenger-side door.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 27-year-old Gabrielle Ariel Bass, of Orange and her 7-year-old son were pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Derry Dunn. A third passenger in the Chevrolet, 48-year-old Melissa McMillan, of Orange, was also pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Justice of the Peace Derry Dunn.

Melissa McMillan's 8-year-old son, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 8-year-old child has since been transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and is listed in critical condition.

Gabrielle Bass' 4-year-old daughter was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 43-year-old Michael Bloss of Lumberton, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, 46-year-old William Lippman, of Orange, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

