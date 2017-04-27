New Details: Newton High School principal placed on leave pending investigation

NEWTON - 12News has learned new information in the investigation into the Newton County High School Principal.

Newton County Sheriff, Billy Rowles says they were notified of allegations the principal was sending text messages to a student. They did investigate those claims and met with the Newton County District Attorney's Office with their findings.

While Rowles says, they did find evidence of unethical behavior on the part of someone in the principal's position, they have found no criminal offense at this time and therefore any punishment would be up to the school district.

Since the principal is not being investigated criminally, Sheriff Rowles would not confirm his identity.

Newton ISD released the following statement, Thursday afternoon:

"The Newton High School principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation."

