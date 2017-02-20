New commercial center coming to Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont could be seeing growth with the installation of a new commercial center.

The Houston based company NewQuest Properties recently released details placing the center at the corner of Dowlen Road and Delaware St.

Real Estate Agent Eldon Peterson says the proposed spot is a good idea.

“Definitely. You know I think it would be a great spot for commercial real estate, said Peterson, of Keller Williams Realty. “You know right there at the intersection is already a busy intersection.”

“With the recent announcement of the expansion of the Exxon mobile plant in Beaumont, Peterson believes there will be an increase in the need for consumer choices.

“I believe as more jobs come this way, more people come this way, there is going to be a need for more commercial space as well,” said Peterson. “And different companies coming in too to kind of vie for those dollars.”

One obstacle that could keep the project from getting off the ground, hundreds of acres of land behind the trees that is still producing oil for the Houston based company Hilcorp Energy. So with no start date in sight, Peterson hopes for continued growth in an area that he has already seen an increase in size.

“I believe that when a city such as Beaumont grows, I mean you have to grow with it so you have to grow where people move too, where they grow in to,” said Peterson. “So if the majority of people are settling within a certain area of Beaumont, and obviously the cash flow is moving into a certain area, then it makes sense as a business to follow that.”

