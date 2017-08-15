Nevada man dies in crash on I-10 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Nevada man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 29-year-old man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hamshire Rd. around 10:30 p.m.

Traffic was at a standstill for about three hours as investigators processed the scene.

The crash site was a few miles away from another deadly crash taking place early Monday morning. In that wreck, a Groves man was killed.

