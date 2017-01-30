Neighbors save dog from fire

BEAUMONT - A family home caught on fire Monday afternoon on Old Voth Road in Beaumont, destroying most of the house and the items inside.

“I heard a “whoosh” like an explosion, and I was like what the heck was that,” said Ron Kennedy, a neighbor. “And I stuck my head out the door, and my neighbor’s house was, the whole porch was engulfed. It had flames shooting up over the roof.”

Kennedy sprang into action the when disaster struck.

“I heard Dawg, that's his name, Dawg, barking and that's the first thing I thought was to get to Dawg,” said Kennedy.

He and Joshua Miller, whose home is on the other side of the house, moved quickly to rescue the family dog. The canine, aptly named Dawg, was trapped near the porch.

“Me and him worked together and got it over the fence,” said Miller. “I got bit in the process but he’s safe and secure. He's got a few burnt whiskers, but he'll be fine.”

Although Miller was bitten, he says he doesn't regret it.

“We look out for each other,” said Miller. “These three houses, we take care of each other. One needs something, we all help each other out.”

For William Holden, who was renting the house that caught fire, he is thankful for his neighbors and says his family will just try and move forward.

“Well we just pick up and move on,” said Holden. “You know the things, the other things are just items. They are material goods. We got our lives, and I'm thankful for that. And we'll just pick up, and we'll move on, and we'll start over.”

