Neighbor rescues two elderly Beaumont women from burning house

BEAUMONT - A father and son are hailed heroes after rescuing two elderly women from a burning house Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Jay Ave at an assisted living home.

Richard Standifer lives a few doors down from the home and decided to rush inside after he saw flames.

"You really don't think about it, you just react, there are people in there that can't get out themselves," said Standifer.

A caregiver and two elderly women who are 67 and 101 years-old live inside the home. Standifer said he wanted to help the caregiver get both of her patients out safely.



"It was very scary, you could hear the flames and the smoke was getting really thick in there," said Standifer.

Standifer had to pick up one woman from her bed and carry her outside because she could not move on her own.



"I told her I am going to have to get you now, she just smiled put her arm around me and I picked her up with my son's help and we got her out," said Standifer.

His son, Gavin Standifer helped him place the other woman in a wheel chair and the two men helped them escape.



However, it was no easy task for Richard. He explained it was a very scary experience especially when he heard the sound of the flames.



"To me it sounded like a roar, that’s when I knew it was over,” said Standifer. “We had to get out of there."



When firefighters arrived the flames were coming from the back porch and they were able to put out the fire to save the rest of the home. Richard said he is glad he was able to help and that no one was hurt.



"I think, to save someone’s life or help save someone’s life is something that makes you feel very good,” said Standifer.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by an electrical short and originated on the back porch. No injuries were reported but the two people inside were taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in order to be checked out by medical personnel as a precaution.

The two elderly women will stay in the hospital until the assisted living home is repaired.

