Neglected Tyler County horse improving after neighbor steps in

WARREN - A neglected horse rescued by a neighbor in Tyler County this week is improving and able to walk around on her own.

The horse, now named 'Miss Kitty', is standing up and made miraculous recovery after being rescued from neglect on Tuesday.

Sherry Gates purchased the horse from her neighbor after she found it lying on the ground unable to stand.

Since then the horse has been fed and can now stand and walk around.

Gates believes the horse was neglected by her neighbor but deputies with the Tyler County Sheriffs Office say they think the horse was already in poor condition when the neighbor bought the animal.

Gates says a vet checked the horse recently and it has no illnesses.

"I'm grateful to God. I was worried I wouldn't be able to see it and here it is this is a dream come true," Gates told 12News on Friday.

The new owner says its going to be a long road to recovery but expects the female horse to be better within eight months.

The previous owner will not face any charges for neglect.

(© 2017 KBMT)