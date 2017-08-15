Nederland woman killed in Monday night wreck along eastbound Interstate 10

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Nederland woman was killed Monday night in a A Nevada man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County Monday night.

Destiny Burk, 18, of Nederland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas DPS says the multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hamshire Rd. happened around 10:30 p.m.

Traffic was at a standstill for about three hours as investigators processed the scene.

The crash site was a few miles away from another deadly crash taking place early Monday morning. In that wreck, a Groves man was killed.

EDS NOTE: A previous version of this story reported that a Nevada man was killed in the wreck. 12News received incorrect information in a DPS news release and regrets the error.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

On August 14, 2017, at approximately 10:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred near the Hamshire Road exit.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2000 Lexus passenger vehicle was stopped in the outside traffic lane of Interstate 10 Eastbound. The driver of a 2012 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on the Interstate and did not see the stopped vehicle in the roadway. The 18-wheeler collided with the Lexus and struck a construction barrier before coming to rest.

The driver of the Lexus, Destiny Burk, 18, of Nederland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.

The driver of the truck tractor, Vince Ruiz III, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was not injured in this crash.

All eastbound traffic lanes were shutdown for approximately three (3) hours, but have since reopened.

At this time, DPS Troopers are examining all the evidence collected at the crash scene to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.

There are no further details to be released.

