Nederland teen busted with pot, guns, Port Arthur Police badge

NEDERLAND - A Nederland teenager will soon be facing drug and weapons charges.

Four teenage boys in a vehicle with expired registration were stopped Monday evening at about 6p.m. at Spurlock Road and California Avenue by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies suspected that one of the teens in the car had been selling large amounts of marijuana out of his home earlier in the day the release said.

When deputies searched the car they found that the teen had a black box containing marijuana and a loaded handgun according to the release.

Deputies and officers with the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force visited the teens home and were permitted by the occupants to search the teen's bedroom the release said.

Officers found five marijuana plants inside a locked closet, another handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a pistol grip shotgun and a Port Arthur Police Badge.

The sheriff's office says drug and weapons charges will be filed against the teenager who was released to the custody of his mother.

