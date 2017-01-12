Nederland principal & her therapeutic dogs teach last lesson

NEDERLAND - Principal Karen Bussell is counting down to her last day on the job as a longtime educator at the Nederland Alternative Education School.

She's taught hundreds of "at risk" students through the school's pet therapy program with Airedale Terriers, Dakota and Dallas.

"I can't tell you the success we've had with the life lessons that we feel like the kids have been able to relate to through the pet therapy program." said Bussell.

The dogs have used their "wagging" personalities to help students struggling at school. Dakota communicates with kids through music and Dallas helps them with their reading.

"Of course they both have different personalities just like brother and sister. Dallas got involved in the reading program." Bussell said.

The pet therapy program is the first for Nederland ISD and has been one of the best according to Bussell.

"I was able to combine a great career here at Nederland with something that I love to do and there's not too many opportunities that people get to bring their dogs to school everyday."

The lessons from the furry teachers are unforgettable. Especially for high school senior, Austin Miller. "I learned responsibility, maturity. Among anything, if you can take care of these dogs in any sort of manner and learn obedience just as they would, you can take care of yourself in real life." said the 18-year-old.

Unfortunately, retirement won't be all play time for Dakota. The 11-year-old dog was diagnosed with Oral Melanoma last month.

"We are going to get as much from him that we can and when it his time, of course, if you're an animal lover, you believe in the rainbow bridge. I believe there's a little girl that's going to be waiting for him at the end of that rainbow, Mackenzie Patterson." said Bussell.

To honor the legacy of Dakota's work at the school, a scholarship was established with his name.

Next month, Bussell, Dakota and Dallas will their lessons on the road as they get ready to travel the country.

Their last day at the Nederland Alternative Education School is January 13th.

