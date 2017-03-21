Nederland Police search for suspects responsible for vandalizing the city's Little League facility

The Nederland Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for vandalizing the city's Little League concession stand over Spring Break.

League president Josh Osgood tells 12news, two people were caught on surveillance camera trashing the building last Thursday, before fleeing the scene.

No money was stolen from the property, but there was damage left behind.

Osgood says the incident happened the same night the Port Neches Little League facility was burglarized

Port Neches police say the suspects broke into the concession stand and stole a safe.

