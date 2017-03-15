NEDERLAND - A man has been part of the Emergency Response team at the Nederland Heritage Festival, but this year is quite special.

Paul Williamson has volunteered for the fair for over 40 years.

“It's part of my life, I’ve enjoyed it,” says Williamson.

Old photos on the wall makes this festival season really emotional for him.

This year marks his 41st year serving the community at the Nederland Heritage Festival.

“I enjoy being around kids, I’ve been doing that all my life,” he says.

But there won't be a next year for Williamson, he will be retiring from his long hard work this year.

The many memories, take him back to the day when he first started.

“It was nowhere near as what it is today, it was in 1976 at the diamond jubilee,” Williamson explains.

The bigger the crowd, the greater the responsibility.

“The more people the more possibility for someone in getting hurt,” says Williamson.

“He started with band aids in his old truck, which evolved to emergency services where we have a team now instead of Paul on his own,” says Kasey Taylor with the Nederland Heritage Festival.

Although he'll be locking his service shirt for good, Paul says he's hopeful that the following generations learn from his lifetime of service.

“I have a good group that's behind me that enjoys what we're doing,” Williamson says.

“If it wasn't for the team I wouldn't be the person that I am today,” he says.

Proving to others on the importance of giving without receiving anything in return.

