Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off in near perfect weather

KBMT 6:50 PM. CDT March 14, 2017

NEDERLAND - The Nederland Heritage Festival kicked off in near perfect weather Tuesday with the gates opening on Boston Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The festival runs through Sunday with plenty of fun, food and rides for everyone.

Tuesday night is one of three armband nights where, for $25, you can ride all of the rides even if you don't have a "passport to fun."

MORE | Nederland Heritage Festival website

Carnival Hours

  • Tuesday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

