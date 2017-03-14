Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off in near perfect weather

NEDERLAND - The Nederland Heritage Festival kicked off in near perfect weather Tuesday with the gates opening on Boston Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The festival runs through Sunday with plenty of fun, food and rides for everyone.

Tuesday night is one of three armband nights where, for $25, you can ride all of the rides even if you don't have a "passport to fun."

MORE | Nederland Heritage Festival website

Carnival Hours

Tuesday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

