Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off in near perfect weather

NEDERLAND - The Nederland Heritage Festival kicked off in near perfect weather Tuesday with the gates opening on Boston Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The festival runs through Sunday with plenty of fun, food and rides for everyone.
Tuesday night is one of three armband nights where, for $25, you can ride all of the rides even if you don't have a "passport to fun."
MORE | Nederland Heritage Festival website
Carnival Hours
- Tuesday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs