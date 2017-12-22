Nederland family mourns teen's death after being bullied

NEDERLAND - A life lost too early, a Nederland family is devastated after a 14-year-old took her own life from being bullied after moving to a school district near Dallas.

Kori Madison Newland is her name, and she is now the newest member of the choir of angels.

"They can't bring back my granddaughter," says Linda Hailey, Kori's grandmother.

"This bullying destroyed my whole family," Hailey says.

"They picked on her and said she was too skinny and ugly," Kori's grandmother says.

She took her own life just a week ago on Saturday, and her funeral was held in Blooming Grove, Texas.

Kori is now leaving behind the memories of singing as her angelic voice will always be remembered.

"How do you live without your child," Hailey says.

Kori teaches us that human life can be so fragile, her family tells us that her memory will now be used so this doesn't happen again.

If you are in a similar situation as Kori and in need of help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, that phone number is 1-800-273-8255.

© 2017 KBMT-TV