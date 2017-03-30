Nederland church severely damaged, flooded during Wednesday night storm

NEDERLAND - The Fellowship Baptist church in Nederland is picking up the pieces after a storm caused the right side of the building to collapse Wednesday night.

The heavy rain and hail broke through a window in the church and caused an inch of water to flood inside the building.

Pastor Julian Martinez said he was in the middle of a church service in another part of the church at the time of the storm. He explains he did not hear a noise when the side of the building fell to the ground.

“I didn’t expect this, I expected something smaller but when I saw this it was pretty devastating,” said Martinez.

Church members like Debi Tamez spent the afternoon sweeping up debris left over by the storm.

“You want to move forward with your community and your congregation and our staff works very hard to keep up with a lot of stuff,” said Tamez.





Several fans are placed on the ground of the church to help dry the carpets inside. Pastor Martinez said he is glad the storm did not destroy the whole building.

"The damage is extensive but we are blessed the whole building doesn’t have to come down," said Martinez.

As Tamez sweeps up the left over debris she said she is thankful no one was hurt and hopes the community can come together to rebuild and pray together.





"God’s in control, he got this and we are just going to help clean it up," said Tamez.

The pastor said he plans on having church service on Sunday. He hopes all the damages will be repaired by Easter.

If you would like to donate at on the church Gofundme page.

