Near drowning Beaumont driver encourages others to "avoid driving" during Hurricane Harvey

Juan Rodriguez, KBMT 6:55 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

BEAUMONT - As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Gulf Coast, the Texas Department of Transportation is taking steps to prepare for high water on roadways, a little too late for a Beaumont driver, a near drowning experience is a reminder to never avoid warning signs.

"I mean everything in life paused, you can't think of what could have possibly happened," says Mason Garsee, flood victim.

It's a scary near drowning experience for Garsee, his car submerged under water after driving down the feeder road of Highway 73 last December.

"Little did I know there was water in the area, once I hit the water it pulled the car into the ditch," Garsee says.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall at a Texas coast, TxDOT is taking measures to avoid a similar situation.

"We want drivers to be safe," says Sarah Dupre, with the Texas Department of Transportation.

"We're urging people to please stay off the road if you can," she says.

Signs and barricades are being placed along flood areas hoping to help drivers in a case of a flash flooding.

A little too late for Garsee, as he encourages other drivers to be safe on the roads.

"I recommend to stay in a safe place and not drive in this weather," Garsee says.

TxDOT is also letting us know to switch lanes if you see crews putting up barricades.

