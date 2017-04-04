National hug a Newsperson Day comes to the South Texas State Fair

BEAUMONT - There are so many National Days now that it is getting hard to keep track of all of them. But National hug a Newsperson Day is something that I can get behind.

So I made it my mission to spread awareness about the day at the YMBL South Texas State Fair.

Overall the response was a good one. With several people finding it funny that someone would just come up and ask a stranger for a hug.

A few no's were sprinkled in, but overwhelming the fair goers just wanted to hug it out.

"I really needed that hug," said one woman, who was attending with her grandchildren.

The moral to this National day may not be just to hug a Newsperson, but to hug someone in general. They might just need it.

But seriously hug a Newsperson. We are probably stressed.

© 2017 KBMT-TV