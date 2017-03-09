Narcotics Investigators arrest man in possession of Marijuana, Glock, and AR-15

NEDERLAND - Jefferson County Narcotics Investigators responded to 104 8th Avenue in Nederland for multiple complaints about a resident selling drugs from an apartment at approximately 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

Investigators knocked on the door of apt. #15 and Elias Vasquez answered the door. Investigators immediately smelled Marijuana burning inside the residence and could plainly see Marijuana on the coffee table. Vasquez was arrested on scene.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and while searching the apartment, discovered an AR-15 loaded with armor piercing ammo, a fully loaded Glock .40, several bags of marijuana and digital scales. Investigator’s waited until a friend could come by and pick up a Lab puppy belonging to Vasquez.

Vasquez was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of Possession of Marijuana. However, Vazquez denies ownership of the firearms.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details will be released as they become available.

© 2017 KBMT-TV