Naked Louisiana man found in woods charged with obscenity, stalking

Keith Vige Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

CALCASIEU PARISH - A Calcasieu Parish man has been charged with obscenity and stalking after being found naked in the woods near his home.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On May 17 at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a naked man in the wooded area of Jug Says Road in Moss Bluff.

When deputies arrived on scene they located Keith C. Vige, 57, of Moss Bluff, in the woods who was naked and masturbating.

After further investigation it was also learned earlier Vige was on the property of a nearby residence looking for the homeowner, with the intention of having sexual intercourse with her prior to entering the woods.

Vige is not an acquaintance of the homeowner.

He confirmed to detectives that he had been visiting pornographic websites earlier in the day.

Vige was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with obscenity; and stalking.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $15,000.

CPSO Cpl. Christopher Dougay was the arresting deputy on this case. Detectives Michelle Robinson and Detective Keeba Barber are the lead investigators on this case.

