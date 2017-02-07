BEAUMONT - The saga of the mysterious "booms" continues, all weekend long, 12News received reports of loud explosions on the West side of Beaumont.



Now we know what was causing all the chaos on social media.



“Everyone was just sitting in the house, we heard booms nobody really knew what it was,” says Chase Carr, who lives west of Beaumont.

He says it shook up the homes of many people.

“I have friends that live all over the place paying attention to it coming up with these weird stories,” Carr explains.



From aliens to road work and even underground tunnels at Walmart, those were some of the many speculations on Facebook, but now -- mystery solved.



According to the Texas Machine Gun and Ordnance group, the explosions came from an attempt to clear out a massive beaver dam.



The dam was causing flooding to a private home about 10 miles west of Beaumont and the group was hired to conduct multiple explosions in order to clear it out -- bringing relief to the water flow.



“We went out there and checked out the site and it was perfect for blasting because it was way back in a swamp,” says Sean Lindley, manager for TXMGO.



“It was a good 150 meters away from the nearest part of the solid land so the only way the customer could have possibly gotten rid of it,” he explains.



There was a total of 7 blasts, each with about 8 pounds of explosives.



The earliest one was heard at around 2:30 in the afternoon on Saturday, and the last ...around 5:45 in the afternoon on Sunday.

“It’s either, explode the dam or flood your house. I probably would have wanted to explode the dam and take care of the problem,” Carr explains.



Putting many homeowners mind at ease.

Really bad news for the beavers, according to Texas law, a homeowner is allowed to get rid of the furry creatures if they are creating a problem, like flooding on private property.

(© 2017 KBMT)