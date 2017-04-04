Murder charges dropped against Houston man after acquittal in robbery case

Kendra Crump, 27, of Monroe, Louisiana, was killed druing a robbery at the Knight's Inn hotel in Beaumont in August 2013. KBMT File Photo

BEAUMONT - Murder charges have been dropped against a Houston man who was acquitted in the robbery of the murder victim.

Aaron Wayne Cotton, 31, of Houston, is no longer facing charges in the 2013 shooting death of Kendra Crump, 27, of Monroe, Louisiana, at a Beaumont hotel.

Cotton was found not guilty earlier this year in the aggravated robbery of Crump, who was shot in the chest during a robbery at the Knight's Inn in Beaumont.

The murder charge against Cotton was dropped on March 30.

The robbery case against Cotton was stronger than the murder case so the district attorney's office decided to drop the murder charges for now Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told 12News.

"We were unsuccessful in the agg robbery case. If we get additional information, we can always charge him again," Wortham said.

