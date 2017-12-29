BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are looking for a suspect involved in the shooting death of Anthony Green. There is a Murder Arrest Warrent for Desmond Roshond Bennett, 22, of Beaumont.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PRESS RELEASE |

Murder Warrant Issued for Beaumont Man

Beaumont Police Detectives have obtained a Murder Arrest Warrant for Desmond Roshond Bennett, a 22 year old Beaumont man. On Thursday, December 28, 2017 at about 12:47 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 3025 Washington in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers found a victim in the back parking lot of the car wash, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Anthony Green, a 20 year old Beaumont man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is on-going, anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts or details of this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

