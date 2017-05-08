Multiple vehicle wreck closes eastbound lanes of interstate 10 at Hamshire road

HAMSHIRE - Emergency crews are on the scene of a multiple vehicle wreck along eastbound Interstate 10 near Hamshire road.
The eastbound lanes are currently closed and east bound traffic is being diverted onto the access road while crews clean up the wreck as well as a fuel spill.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
