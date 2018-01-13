Multiple motorcycle wrecks stops traffic on I-10 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a wreck involving three motorcycles on Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The extent of the injuries are unknown but a medical helicopter has been called to the scene of the crash.

People are encouraged to find an alternate travel route because Westbound traffic on I-10 has stopped.



From DPS:

At approximately 1:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a multiple vehicle crash involving three motorcycles on Interstate 10, near mile marker 876, in Orange County. Preliminary reports indicate all three motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when the crash occurred. Troopers and other emergency personnel are on the scene, but details are extremely limited. At this time, the extent of injuries are unknown; however, a medical helicopter has been called to the crash scene. Westbound traffic on the Interstate is stopped due to the crash. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays. Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

