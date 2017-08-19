KBMT
Multiple fire departments extinguish Friday evening industrial fire in Orange County

KBMT 8:16 AM. CDT August 19, 2017

ORANGE - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at an Orange County plastic fabrications business Friday evening.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Beckett & Beckett on South Highway 87.  This is just north of the Orange County airport.

A large plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles as crews from the City of Orange Fire Department, Orange County ESD #2 and the city of West Orange Fire Department battled the blaze.

A fire official told 12News flames broke out in a container of rubber synthetic and spread to a nearby 18-wheeler. 

No injuries were reported. 

