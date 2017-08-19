Multiple fire departments extinguish Friday evening industrial fire in Orange County

Firefighters battle a fire Friday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 87 at Beckett & Beckett, a plastics fabrication company, in Orange County. Photo/Eric Williams

ORANGE - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at an Orange County plastic fabrications business Friday evening.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Beckett & Beckett on South Highway 87. This is just north of the Orange County airport.

A large plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles as crews from the City of Orange Fire Department, Orange County ESD #2 and the city of West Orange Fire Department battled the blaze.

A fire official told 12News flames broke out in a container of rubber synthetic and spread to a nearby 18-wheeler.

No injuries were reported.

