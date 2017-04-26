There's a special club in Vidor, Texas and it's exclusive to third grade boys only. It's called Mr. Moffit's Matey's Man Club and it's goal is to teach respect, integrity, honor and chivalry to young men so they'll continue practicing those traits throughout their lives.

Kurtis Moffit, a third grade science and social studies teacher at Vidor Elementary School, started the Man Club which meets on Friday mornings between 7:00-7:20a.m.

Club meetings always host guest speakers, from coaches to police officers, there's always a man in the community that Moffit feels the children should look to as role models. He briefs them on what's expected of them when they walk the hallways, stroll through the lunch line, and even step off the bus each day.

In this club it's nothing but firm handshakes, direct eye contact, "yes sir" and "no ma'am", and believe this or not, if a lady is about to walk through a door way, hustling to open the door for her, because those are all things real men do.

When members are praised by adults at the school, in the community, and even other students, they get nominated for a "man card" or a reminder of how they need to be acting at all times. The only rule of the man club is to follow all the rules created by adults around you.

Violation of the rules may result in a student losing his card.

Moffit says he created the club because third grade minds can be influenced. He was one influence by his own third grade teacher Mrs. Morris and remembers the life lessons she instilled in him as a young student. Now it's his turn to make sure these Vidor Elementary Students set the example in their environment, hopefully springing forth a movement, a rise in respecting others, showing kindness to women, and knowing how to properly and attentively approach and be around adults.

You can bet, that once these kids go into the fourth grade, Mr. Moffit is going to keep a close watch on them, because the man card is more than a symbol, it's a way of life, and the Matey's he's creating are Pirates that will hopefully become leaders wherever their voyage lands them in the future.

