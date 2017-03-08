Motorcylist appears to have escaped injuries following wreck in China

CHINA - A motorcyclist did not appear to be injured following a wreck with a car Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 in China.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 7:40a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash on US 90 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred in China and involved a motorcycle.

Initial reports indicate that a Ford passenger vehicle was pulling out from a restaurant parking lot attempting to make a left turn onto US 90 West.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was pulling out from a business parking lot attempting to make a left turn onto US 90 East.

As both vehicles were attempting to make left turn, the vehicles collided in the center turn lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Donald Vosburgh of China, did not have any visible injuries, but was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with unknown injuries.

Vosburgh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 33-year-old Haley Ensley of China, was not injured.

This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are no further details to be released.

