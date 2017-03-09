Motorcyclist pops wheelie in school zone, leads Vidor Police on chase before being caught

VIDOR - Police in Vidor took a motorcyclist into custody Thursday after he led officers on a high speed chase.

The pursuit began after the motorcyclist popped a wheelie in the school zone on highway 12 according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

A motorcycle officer attempted to pull over the racing style motorcycle but he fled Carroll said.

He led officers through Vidor and onto westbound Interstate 10 Carroll said.

The motorcyclist took the turnaround exit at the Neches River Bridge then pulled into the paring lot of P & P Trailer sales on the eastbound Interstate 10 service road according to Carroll.

Police caught him and took him into custody behind the building at P&P Carroll said.

Carroll told 12News he wasn't sure yet what the charges would be or what speeds the chase reached.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

