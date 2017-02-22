KBMT
Motorcyclist life flighted after collision with truck on Highway 62 in Orange County

KBMT 7:55 PM. CST February 22, 2017

ORANGE COUNTY - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle and a truck on Highway 62 at Blacksher Crossing.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported by medical helicopter. 

More details to come. 

 

