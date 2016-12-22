Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after running off the roadway for an unknown reason in Port Arthur.

Emergency crews were called to the 8500 block of Memorial Blvd. where the crash happened around 12:30 a.m Friday.

Police tell 12News, the driver of the motorcycle went off the road, hit a curb, went into the grass, hit a culvert, rolled and then landed in a ditch.

He was taken to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont.

Investigators are now looking in to why he may have ran off the road.

(© 2016 KBMT)