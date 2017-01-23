Motorcycle wreck sends Vidor man to hospital with serious injuries

BUNA - A Vidor man was airlifted to a Beaumont hospital Monday after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on U.S. 96 near Buna.

The accident was reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety as a two vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Monday according to a release from the DPS.

David Holland, 48, of Vidor , was riding a Suzuki motorcycle north in the inside lane of U.S. 96 through an active construction zone about two miles south of Buna the release said.

Holland veered from the inside to the outside lane for an unknown reason and struck an unoccupied 2003 GMC flatbed pickup truck before being ejected from his motorcycle according to the release.

Holland, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by helicopter to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

