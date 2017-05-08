Motorcycle driver in critical condition after two-vehicle accident near Jasper-Hardin County line

JASPER-HARDIN COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 96 near the Jasper-Hardin County line at approximately 3:15 Monday afternoon.

A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on US 96 followed by a Ford pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle stopped quickly for an unknown reason, to make a right turn into a driveway and was struck by the Ford Pickup truck, according to DPS.

The motorcycle became lodged under the pickup truck and both vehicles traveled into a nearby ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to Hermann Memorial hospital in Houston. The driver’s condition is critical but stable.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Addition details will be provided once they become available.

© 2017 KBMT-TV