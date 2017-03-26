Motorcycle accident on highway 96 in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police received a call about a motorcycle crash at approximately 7:20 Sunday evening. Port Arthur police confirmed that the accident occurred at the 6,000 block of Memorial Blvd on highway 69.

Air rescue was told to remain on standby while officers assessed the crash. EMS was called to the scene.

According to a witness, the crash was between a motorcycle and a small silver car. The vehicle suffered moderate damage to the front end.

Injuries are unknown at this time. More details to come.

