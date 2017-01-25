Mother of local NFL kicker refelcts on son playing in the Super Bowl

BEAUMONT - “He was like two weeks overdue. And they thought that possibly he might have brain damage,” said Mary Bryant as she spoke about her son on Wednesday night.

From not thinking that her son would survive to now being able to watch him in the Super Bowl, Bryant, who is the mother of NFL Pro Bowler Matt Bryant, has watched her son overcome adversity.

“You don't even think that your son coming out of a little town like Bridge City could ever make the NFL,” said Bryant. “I mean it's just not a thought that's there.”

Matt Bryant who has now been with the Atlanta falcons since 2009 didn’t have the most conventional path to the NFL. After not getting drafted out of Baylor, he worked a pawn shop in Orange, and even went to play in the NFL Europe for a time. But according to Mary, Matt has always been a little unconventional.

“He kicked barefooted up until he got out of college,” laughed Bryant.

Even though Matt has been solid all year, leading the league in scoring and making his first Pro Bowl, his mother still gets nervous.

“If I'm home if I'm at my house, I probably will get up and go to the kitchen and piddle around or something,” said Bryant. “If I'm in the stands I can't do that so I just bow my head and pray that God will help him do well.”

While she knows what a Super Bowl victory would mean for her son, Mary is just enjoying the little things.

“I think my very favorite thing is to stand there after the game when everyone is going out, and watch Matt go through the line signing autographs for the people,” said Bryant I think that's my very favorite thing.”

