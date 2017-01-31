Mother of former Port Arthur Memorial standout reflects on her son's NFL journey

PORT ARTHUR - "It's been exciting,” said Stephanie Roberts, reflecting on her son’s career. “It's been a journey actually"



A journey that took standout linebacker, Elandon Roberts from the field at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, to the University of Houston, and straight to the NFL.



"He had to grow up so fast I just can't believe he is where he is already,” said Roberts. “It seems like he was just five-years-old doing Pop Warner, and a twenty two-year-old he's accomplished so much"



Roberts says it should come as no surprise Elandon has found success, that five-year-old football player knew it all along.



"He said mama, one of these days you're going to be watching me on T.V because I’m going straight to the pros,” laughed Roberts.



While playing for the University of Houston, Stephanie realized Elandon's dreams were about to come true.



"I knew that Landon was going higher,” said Roberts. “I kept telling him to be patient, and even though there was some struggles and diversity. But I knew he was going to the NFL there was no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”



In April of last year the call came. Elandon was drafted by the New England patriots in the 6th round of the NFL draft.



"I never had a favorite as far as an NFL team until Landon got drafted with the Patriots and now I have a favorite NFL team,” said Roberts.



The Patriots, one of the most successful teams in NFL history, most recently beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to win their ninth AFC Championship, and clinch a spot in super bowl LI.



"I already have butterflies and this is really big for Texas,” said Roberts. “I just look forward to the experience."

(© 2017 KBMT)