Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool

Greyson Pinner, 6, passed away over the weekend after being found in a pool at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. PInner was there to play in a tournament with the 7 and under Beast baseball team. Photo Courtesy of the Pinner Familly

LCM - A baseball team and family is mourning after a 6-year-old drowned in a hotel pool in League city over the weekend two weeks shy of his seventh birthday.

Greyson Pinner, 6, a Mauriceville Elementary School student who was in the Houston area with his family for a baseball tournament his older brother was playing in, passed away shortly after midnight Sunday morning at Texas Children's Hospital his family confirmed.

MORE | Obituary - Greyson Scott Pinner | GoFundMe account for Greyson's family

Pinner, his brother, Dakota 9, and six or seven other kids were swimming in the pool at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City on Friday evening according to his mom, Alicia Pinner.

At least three parents were at the pool while the kids swam, Pinner's mom said.

Everything happened very fast Pinner's mom told 12News and when someone noticed Pinner floating in the pool they at first thought he was playing but moments later his nine year-old brother Dakota was pulling him from the pool she said.

“You just can’t explain the pain because you don’t understand,” said Pinner. “His brother Dakota found him under the water and pulled him from the water and that point we called 9-1-1 and they started CPR on him.”

Pinner, who did know how to swim, was transported to Clear Lake Hospital and later life flighted to Texas Children's his mom said.

"You just can't explain the pain because you don't understand," said Pinner. "I was hoping that he was going to come back to me at one point or another his father and I knew that he wasn't coming back."

Pinner's mom, Alicia, who helps coach the 7 & under 'Beast' baseball team he played on, said the family donated his organs.

She told 12News she plans to continue working with the team throughout the rest of the season.

“So I hope he keeps watching over me, he’s a real angel in the outfield and he’ll be watching over everybody,” said Pinner.

Pinner's teammates will soon be wearing his initials and jersey number, "GP1," on their helmets she said. She explained her son was passionate about the sport and played for the past season.

"He lived his life full speed ahead and was always very quick and swift," said Pinner.

A visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange on Thursday, April 6, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and funeral service will be held on Friday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Orange.

Greyson Pinner would have turned seven on April 15.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville family is broken hearted at the loss of one of our Mauriceville Elementary students. There will be additional counselors on campus for any children or staff who need to speak to them Sherry Combs, LC-M CISD’s spokesperson said in a statement released to the media.

“The LC-M family is focusing on helping the friends and family of the child and would appreciate prayers for those affected by this tragedy as they face the coming days” Combs said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV