BRIDGE CITY -

The water worries continue in bridge city, and leaders are working to address the ongoing issue of the city's water quality.

The city council will discuss possibly repairing a well which will cost more than 120 thousand dollars.

For one Bridge City resident, clean water is a necessity.

“We're very serious about getting it fixed, I can't take any chances with my leg when it's to water,” says Andrea Peterson.

Andrea has been battling “Lupus” for over 30 years, it’s a chronic autoimmune disease that makes it difficult for wounds to heal.

And for the past months, Bridge City's water problem has made it difficult for residents like Andrea to do something as simple as showering.

She's had a wound on her leg for over 10 years -- and "Lupus" has made it difficult to heal.

“I keep the leg totally wrapped in a plastic bag, and I have to leave my leg outside the tub. It cannot get wet. Not with this water,” Andrea says.

The water worries haunt Andrea’s entire family.

Her son Chandler says his mother's health is very concerning.

“She has to clean herself in that water, if there's something bad in that water that could affect her health then it's no good. Her body can't fight it off,” Chandler says.

From brown running water in the bathtub to thick chemical particles in the sink, Andrea says the water problem is really visible in the ice pans in the freezer.

“I would like for them to do what they can to try to get the water purified,” she says.

Now, Andrea hopes this water issue is resolved at the next city council meeting - keeping in mind her illness, hoping this water woe is one less of her concerns.

“I can't take any chances with my leg when it comes to water. I can't take any chances,”

Andrea says.

Bridge City leaders will discuss well repairs at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

