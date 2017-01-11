Mother assaulted by man she met on social media

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police say a 24-year-old woman was assaulted on Monday night by a man she met on social media.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and other serious injuries to her face.

Her cousin, Krsti Mejia, tells 12News she is lucky to be alive. "Her jaw is broken and they put metal plates and wired her mouth shut. Her whole face is black and blue." said Mejia.

Disturbing images show's the victim's injuries. Police say she met the man on Snapchat and personally met at Motel 6 near I-10 in Beaumont.

"They started talking. They met and as far as I've been told they didn't hang for very long when he started beating her." Mejia said.

There are many dangers when it comes to online dating which is why police want people to be careful so they do not become victims.

"Online dating could be dangerous. In this case, that's what happened. So we want to encourage to be aware of those things. Think about what you're doing and who you are talking to." said Officer Haley Morrow.

BPD are looking for a 5'9 black male. Anyone with information can contact crime stoppers at 833-tips.

