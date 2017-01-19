A woman was awakened to sirens and police lights last night after a lengthy police chase that ended with a suicide.

Estella Gonzales said she saw police lights outside her room at the Travel Inn Wednesday night.

“I was kind of afraid but also wanted to see what was going on,” said Gonzales.

On Wednesday at 10:21 p.m. Beaumont Police received a call from Vidor Police Department in reference to assisting them with an armed felon named Ross Harvey Williams that was traveling EB on IH-10 in a silver truck about to enter the City of Beaumont near the Neches River Bridge.

Fort Bend County Major Chad Norvell said Williams is from Richmond and is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officers activated their emergency lights to stop the suspect at which time he exited 11th street and pulled into the Travel Inn motel parking lot located at 2690 IH-10 E and barricaded himself inside his truck.

Gonzales said she decided to walk outside her room when she heard shouting. Police told the Travel Inn guests to stay inside their rooms but she continued to watch.

“He had his light on, he wouldn’t get out and the cops kept telling him three or four times to get out of the car and put your hands up and he never came out,” said Gonzales.

Shortly after, Officers heard one gunshot fired from inside the suspect vehicle.

Police then used a less lethal air pressure launching system to break the windows of the suspect vehicle to get a better view inside which was unsuccessful.

Officers then approached and manually broke the window of the vehicle at which time they noticed the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. No gunshots were fired by any officers.

The suspect is identified as Ross Harvey Williams, 38 years old from Richmond, Texas.

