Most, if not all animals dead after fire destroys Jasper pet store

Lance Edwards, KBMT 9:07 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

Cody Christopher with the Jasper Fire Department tells 12 News that an early Sunday morning fire has killed nearly all animals inside of a Jasper pet store.
 
The fire broke out in the back of C & M Pets around 2:30a.m. After arriving to the scene, the Jasper Fire Department reached out for mutual aid, but within an hour the building was a complete loss.
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
 
C & M Pets is located at 1340 South Wheeler St.
 

