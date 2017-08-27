Most, if not all animals dead after fire destroys Jasper pet store

Cody Christopher with the Jasper Fire Department tells 12 News that an early Sunday morning fire has killed nearly all animals inside of a Jasper pet store.
The fire broke out in the back of C & M Pets around 2:30a.m. After arriving to the scene, the Jasper Fire Department reached out for mutual aid, but within an hour the building was a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
C & M Pets is located at 1340 South Wheeler St.
