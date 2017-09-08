Mosquito spray treatments set for Southeast Texas counties

System.Object

The Texas Department of State Health Services is set to begin aerial spray treatments in Orange County and other areas along the Texas Gulf Coast to help reduce the high levels of mosquito activity.

The state said mosquitos are a threat to the public health.

Spray treatments are tentatively scheduled to begin Sunday in Orange, Jefferson and Chambers counties. A military C-130 will reportedly be used to treat these areas.

Aerial spray treatments will be carried-out beginning at dusk and into the evening hours. The state said the insecticide to be used does not pose a threat to public health or animals.

The state also said beekeepers are being notified and need to be aware of the scheduled treatments so that they have the opportunity to either move their hives or cover them prior to treatment, if they choose to do so.

