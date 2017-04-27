More than 200 students absent after illness reported at Humble ISD school

Woodland Hills Elementary (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Humble ISD says there are 205 students absent at one of its schools where several dozen students reportedly got sick the day before.

Some parents at Woodland Hills Elementary are keeping their kids home Thursday as a precaution, according to the district. The school district says there are also five staff members absent.

District officials say it could be a norovirus outbreak, but they are waiting on confirmation from county health officials.

KHOU 11 News reported Wednesday that about 80 students were absent and more were sent home after getting sick.

Humble ISD says a special cleaning crew "scoured the building" to sterilize desks, doorknobs and more. Special equipment was used to fog the entire interior of the building with an antibacterial and virucidal mist. The same was done to school buses.

In the school kitchen, every surface is being sanitized with a bleach solution, according to the district.

"This will continue each evening until there are no further symptoms of this illness," stated a district spokesman. "The City of Houston Health Department and Epidemiology Department has cleared the school kitchen to serve lunch today. However, in an abundance of caution, box lunches are being prepared off-site for school lunch."

The school has an enrollment of 581 students.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Debi Beard said the common symptoms were vomiting and diarrhea.

The Harris County Health Department was also contacted as a precaution. The department asked to speak to a small selection of parents to aid in their investigation and to help determine if any additional steps need to be taken for prevention.

As of Wednesday, no other Humble ISD campuses reported an unusual number of absences.

© 2017 KHOU-TV