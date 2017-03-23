Mom tells her side, after alleged bus choking video surfaces

A Beaumont mother whose son was involved in an alleged choking incident on a school bus said she believes her son was not being a bully.

Tiffany Johnson said both of the boys were equally involved in the incident. She stated she was upset when she saw a video of her son and another student fighting on the bus on the way to the Odom Academy Middle School.

"It showed him as being an aggressor, as being this 6'5” boy that doesn’t know how to control his anger,” said Johnson.

Tiffany Johnson explains her son was telling the student to calm down after he was pushed by a third student. She explains that the student decided to spit on her son after he told him to sit down.

“The words that were said really showed me a different side of my son that I’ve never seen,” said Johnson.

However, Johnson said she wants to move forward and wants parents to work together to teach their kids how to act right.

"We got to be there for them when stuff like this happens, " said Johnson. "I had to sit him down and I talked with him and I just want more for our kids."

Johnson said she believes more supervision on the school bus might stop incidents like this from happening.



"I don’t know how much more supervision that could be there so it’s a must that we have it but it’s a must that our kids start acting right too," said Johnson.

Nakisha Myles with B.I.S.D said supervisors are usually used to help out on Pre-K buses and for students with special needs on buses.

Myles stated the school district would only appoint a supervisor on a bus based on a case by case basis for older students.



Johnson said she apologized to the other parent. She said she plans on making sure her son makes the right decisions during school and life.



"We as parents need to correct their behavior, stay up at the school, pray over them and work together," said Johnson. "As parents, we need to get our kids on the right track.”



B.I.S.D plans on adding 97 new buses for the school district next year. Each bus will have up to 5 surveillance cameras. Myles said these cameras will help when incidents happen on the bus.





