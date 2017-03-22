Mom says middle school son was bullied on Beaumont school bus

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont mother says that her son was a victim of bullying on a BISD school bus last month.

Rachel Gilber, the mother of the victim, states that the student who was hurting her son on the bus did not get punished, but that her son got suspended from the bus for two weeks. The alleged incident occurred on February 24th of this year on a bus full of Odom Academy students.

Gilber said that she is still disturbed by what she saw in the video, and believes her son was bullied. She states that if you look closely at the video, you can see her son getting choked by another student.

“To watch my son gasping in the last part of the video and to watch the student chastise another child, it bothered me.” "It could have gone real bad real quick really fast I could be mourning a child” stated Gilber.

BISD stated that they never received reports about bullying. Nakisha Myles with Beaumont Independent School district stated that both of the students were punished by getting suspended from the bus for ten days.

Another student was also punished with an in-school suspension for being an instigator on the bus according to BISD.

BISD would not go into detail about what the students did in order to get suspended.

"I just want to make sure my child is okay but also make sure nothing goes unnoticed when it comes to my child, or another child.” "It was a bullying situation and kids are losing their lives by killing themselves because kids that are bigger than them are bullying” stated Gilber.



