"Mock trial" brings SETX students together

BEAUMONT - Students from all across Southeast Texas gathered today at the Jefferson County courthouse to practice for the future.

The 38th annual Texas Regional High school mock trial competition was held to help students better understand how a courtroom works.

The purpose of the competition is to teach high school students about the law and its role in society ... As well as to encourage students to pursue a career in the legal field.

It might seem like a real court trial with the jury, the judge, the defendant, and prosecutors, but this time, it's a mock trial put together by the Jefferson County Young Lawyers Association.

“I think it's really important and gives you an idea to experience it and see if it's something you want to do in your life,” says Vidor High School senior Seth Lapray.

Seth was one of the many students participating in the trial, gaining knowledge on how the law really works -- preparing him for the future.

“The kids prepare their case and questions. It keeps you on your feet because you don't know what the other team is going to give you or not give you,” explains West Brook teacher Hope Harrell.

And by deliberating their case, the students had the opportunity to act like total professionals, keeping in mind they're representing their schools.

“It makes me feel proud as an attorney, they will be able to fill our shoes and do it very adequately,” says Mitchell Smith, volunteer attorney.



And through competitions like this, students get a firsthand feel for how a courtroom works, giving those like Seth a possible career path in the future.

“Mock trial competition is really convincing to get a law degree,” Seth explains.

The winning team of the "mock trial" competition will compete in the state competition held in Dallas on March 24th, 2017.

(© 2017 KBMT)