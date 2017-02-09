BEAUMONT - A mistrial was declared today in a Jefferson County courtroom in the Demarcus Brown theft trial. Brown is accusing Beaumont Police officers of using excessive force in that arrest on April 4, 2016.

Out of a jury composed of 11 women and one man, nine thought that Brown was guilty and three thought that Brown was not guilty of stealing a TV from the Walmart on Dowlen Road.

Brown, 26, has alleged that Beaumont Police officers beat him during the arrest.

A controversial video showing Brown bloodied and badly beaten after the arrest was not allowed to be discussed by the defense.

Demarcus Brown’s defense attorney says that despite the declared mistrial over the theft charges, He’s glad that they are taking the steps of getting into court and letting a jury decide what the truth is surrounding what happened that night.

Sean Villery-Samuel, Brown’s defense attorney says he discussed the outcome of today's trial with jurors.

He believes that based on the laws read in the case, it was a tough decision that had jurors split on a verdict.

"Going on someone's intentions of 'I'm going to do something' and not committing that act, that is a major issue for a lot of citizens," Villery-Samuel said.

Moving forward, Villery-Samuel says they will prepare for their next day in court.

Brown's defense attorney says that videos and pictures of Brown's arrest will lead a jury to make a final decision on who was at fault that night when that day in court arrives.

"As this trial comes out, we learned a lot, we've learned that employees from Walmart said he didn't steal, we've learned that corporate instructed them to file charges," Villery-Samuel said.

"We've learned a lot of things that are very important in regards to the whole nature of the incident, and that's the process we're talking about beginning," Villery-Samuel said.

State prosecutors and they would not say much about the case or when they will even seek a new trial.

Indictments against Brown for evading detention and assaulting a public servant are still awaiting a trial.

