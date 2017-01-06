A Mississippi man is in the Jefferson County Jail after police say he was caught with 71 bottles of Promethazine, commonly known as “syrup” or “lean.”

BEAUMONT - A Mississippi man is in the Jefferson County Jail after police say he was caught with 71 bottles of Promethazine, commonly known as “syrup” or “lean.”

A police spokesperson Friday said the drugs were found around 3 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Walden Road. The driver, Arrick Harris, 42, of Jackson, Mississippi, was taken into custody after officers found the bottles hidden inside his vehicle.

Harris is charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

(© 2017 KBMT)