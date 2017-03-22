Missing teenage Cleveland girl believed to be headed to either Beaumont or Mexico

Yamilex Alanis

CLEVELAND - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for assistance in locating a missing Cleveland, Texas, girl.

Alanis Yamilex, 15, was last seen on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at her family's home in Cleveland according to a release from the center.

She may be traveling with a male in the local area or could be traveling with him to Beaumont or possibly be heading for the border in an attempt to enter Mexico.

Yamilex, who is Hispanic, is about 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 125 pounds according to the release.

Anyone with information about Yamilex is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

