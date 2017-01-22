Missing kayaker found safe off of Galveston island

getty images

GALVESTON - The U.S. Coast Guard confirms the missing kayaker in Galveston has been found and is being treated by EMS.

A Coast Guard aircrew, Galveston police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol began searching for a kayaker reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The missing kayaker was last seen 1/2 mile off the west seawall on Galveston Island.

The name of the individual is unknown at this time but according to emergency personal, the individual is a Hispanic male, 5' 8" tall, and was last seen in a green kayak wearing camouflage waders and a life jacket.

At approximately 4:00 Sunday afternoon, the Galveston Police Department notified Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders that a kayaker was reported missing as of 1:00p.m.

Watchstanders had launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.

